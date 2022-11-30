Welcome to the True Beauty and Healing Substack!
I’m Nina. I make notebooks and workbooks to inspire your creativity and organization. I’m also a singer / songwriter, dancer and health coach!
My newsletter contains new notebook drops, my songs (and those of my band), my thoughts about creativity, new paradigms in health and how to live and thrive in this crazy world.
Subscribe to receive my newsletter in your inbox. Let me brighten your day!
Subscribe to True Beauty and Healing
People
Coach, dancer, music-maker. Advocate of beauty, joyful creation and the good life. And notebooks!