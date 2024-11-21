True Beauty and Healing
A little song about fluoride
The lovely Rev. Tina asked me to write a song about fluoride - so I did!
Nov 28
Nina
September 2025
Join my October Sketching Challenge!
Also seeking notebook testers
Sep 9
Nina
July 2025
Finding summer love
Beach Bachata and the habits that ground me
Jul 28
Nina
My house smells like roses
Let’s make rose bandages 😊
Jul 1
Nina
May 2025
Something to listen to, something to write in
‘Love and Beauty’ (new song & video) + notebook price alert.
May 22
Nina
Stay connected to yourself
in this crazy world
May 8
Nina
November 2024
Sometimes Things Are Simple
My trip to the bike shop
Nov 21, 2024
Nina
October 2024
My only sun
Plane trails haze over our precious sun. Have you noticed?
Oct 24, 2024
Nina
September 2024
I’ve decided to go carnivore
for a time
Sep 13, 2024
Nina
July 2024
Planet of Song
GBA’s new summer hit is pure pop perfection.
Jul 23, 2024
Nina
honey mead and daisies
yards of goodness
Jul 11, 2024
Nina
Pesticides need to be used
to feed the world.
Jul 6, 2024
Nina
