So much beauty in Bali

How’s it going out there in crazy-land, dear subscriber?

﻿Right now I’m in the process of sorting out my affairs after being hacked. Let me tell you, it’s a terrible feeling.

The hacker took over my email, stole money from me and tried to get in to a bunch of my accounts.

I’m having to be a detective (which I’m pretty good at) and deal with a lot of ‘red-tape’ (which I’m very bad at).

View from my balcony

Other than that nastiness, I’m in a nice quiet jungle corner of Ubud doing a whole bunch of dancing.

My days are speckled with Bachata, Kizomba and Zouk classes and socials and me on the back of a motorbike.

I love it!

In other news - my new workbook is finally out!

I’m proud of this one.

It’s called ‘Healing the Inner Child’ and it consists of a series of short guided exercises to help you connect with yourself and process your uncomfortable feelings.

This book integrates my studies with Beth Martens (‘deprogramming’), Internal Family Systems (working with different ‘parts’ of ourselves), the work of Byron Katie (who asks questions like ‘Is it true?’), somatic practices (body sensing) and TMS (the idea that our feelings create tension in the body, which in turn can lead to pain and disease).

You could say it’s a conglomeration of the different kinds of ‘inner work’ that I’ve done that I found to be effective.

If you’re interested, you can find out more and purchase it here:

Healing the Inner Child

And if you leave me a review, I have a special thank you gift from Bali for you. 😉*

*﻿Contact me to claim your free gift 😁

Rice-field view from my previous apartment

Hope things are well in your world!

My painter-neighbour.

Love, Nina

