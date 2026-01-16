We’ve been taught that there’s not enough: not enough money, food, resources, time, love etc. etc..

And we’ve been taught that we’re not enough: not successful enough, not attractive enough, not smart enough, not good enough!

This scarcity mindset brings out the worst in us. It makes us fearful, unhappy and less able to enjoy our time here.

Nature is abundant. That is evident. I believe the concept of ’scarcity’ is an illusion that we’re starting to see through. It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a while and so I wrote this song about it.

‘The Illusion of Scarcity’ was filmed on my rooftop in Mexico, near the end of my trip there.

I know it’s a little rough-around-the-edges, but I like to share my raw songs because sometimes it’s years before they get recorded properly, if at all. 😁



Here are the lyrics:

The illusion of scarcity

The illusion that nothing is free

The illusion that you must take from me.

The illusion of scarcity

The illusion that we’re not free

The illusion that we must be overseen.

But look at the birds, see how they’re free

Look at the deer in the forest, see how they’re free

Look at the honeybee, the fruit on the tree, the air that we breathe

Look at the love we can give and what the tiny seed grows up to be.

The illusion of scarcity

The illusion of ‘oh poor me’

The illusion that we must pay our way just to be here.

Scarcity - there’s not enough for you and me

We gotta fight to get what we need

We gotta struggle and strife.

But look at the birds, see how they’re free

Look at the deer in the forest, see how they’re free

Look at the honeybee, the fruit on the tree, the air that we breathe

Look at the love we can give and what the tiny seed grows up to be.

The illusion that we don’t matter, that it’s all random, that nothing means anything

The illusion that we’re all victims, that life is shit and then we die never to exist again

But look at the birds, see how they’re free

Look at the deer in the forest, see how they’re free

Look at the honeybee, the fruit on the tree, the air that we breathe

Look at the love we can give and what the tiny seed grows up to be.