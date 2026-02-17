I’d like to share this gem I wrote back in 2014.

I was using a vocal looping machine at the time to write my songs. With this magic unit, I’d effect my voice to lay down a bass line and build chords, then I’d add some beatboxing and write lyrics on top.

Basically I’d form the whole song only using my voice.

It was a cool project! I’ll link the resulting recording below.

Time, Don’t Go So Fast has always been a favourite song and Jeep wanted to record a GBA version, which we launched last week.



Take a look here:

Listen / purchase here:

Vintage looping version here:

It’s really a special song to me. I hope you enjoy it!

🩵