Time, don’t go so fast
A new life for a favourite song
I’d like to share this gem I wrote back in 2014.
I was using a vocal looping machine at the time to write my songs. With this magic unit, I’d effect my voice to lay down a bass line and build chords, then I’d add some beatboxing and write lyrics on top.
Basically I’d form the whole song only using my voice.
It was a cool project! I’ll link the resulting recording below.
Time, Don’t Go So Fast has always been a favourite song and Jeep wanted to record a GBA version, which we launched last week.
Take a look here:
Listen / purchase here:
Vintage looping version here:
It’s really a special song to me. I hope you enjoy it!
🩵