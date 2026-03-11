Hello dear subscriber!

I’m currently taking it easy on Gili Air, a small island off the coast of Bali. No motorized vehicles are allowed here so it’s peaceful, beautiful, so very perfect!

Makes me want to run away and live on a tropical island.

Paths cut through the middle of the island

A vintage recording

With the release of Time recently, I revisited my ‘Make it Last’ recording.

This was created 10 years ago, after buying a looping pedal and experimenting with effecting and layering my voice.

I wrote a bunch of songs using only this machine and my vocals, tried performing them (very difficult) and made an album with the help of Moncton musician Jeremie Doiron.

It’s always interesting listening to old recordings.

When I release an album, I usually think it’s either the best thing in the world or I’m already sick of it by the time it comes out.

I think this one ages well. Have a listen if you like.

A testimonial

The other thing I wanted to share today is this lovely testimonial by Tara, aka Playful Oracle.

She says (of ‘Healing the Inner Child’):﻿﻿

“It’s been healing my heart and opening me up so I can heal things in myself and in my relationship...

I’ve cried every time I’ve done it so far- the work is powerful!”

It feels wonderful to know that my workbook is helping people! ﻿

Here’s a link to Tara’s Substack, if you’d like to check it out:

So my friend, shall we?

Nina